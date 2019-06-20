Bulgarian FM: Necessary to strengthen security for infrastructure projects in region

20 June 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is necessary to strengthen security for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the region, reads a message by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakharieva, sent to the participants of the 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC) in Baku, Trend reports on June 20.

In her letter, Zakharieva noted that Azerbaijan decently chairs BSEC.

“Thanks to inter-parliamentary relations in the General Assembly of PA BSEC, we have expanded cooperation in the region,” reads the message. “From this point of view, 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the PA BSEC in Baku will create great opportunities to exchange views on topical issues.”

Noting that Bulgaria will take over presidency in BSEC, Zakharieva stressed that her country is ready to carry out this work.

