PACE monitoring rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan

2 July 2019 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC), co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Azerbaijan, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 4 to 6 July 2019, to further assess the honouring of its obligations and commitments to the Council of Europe, since the adoption of PACE Resolution 2184 (2017), Trend reports citing PACE.

In Baku, the rapporteur is due to meet with the government officials.

In Parliament, meetings will be held with the Speaker of Parliament, the Heads of the political parties represented in the Parliament and the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

