PM: $2.8B invested in Azerbaijani economy - sign of positive dynamics development

11 July 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2019 and the discussion of the upcoming objectives proved once again that Azerbaijan is on the path of dynamic development, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said, Trend reports July 11.

Statistical figures, voiced during the meeting, once again confirm the effectiveness of the reforms carried out under the leadership of the head of state, and these reforms contribute to increasing the human factor, Mammadov added.

story will be updated

