Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash

25 July 2019 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and a group consisting of representatives of the corresponding structures and services visited the Operation Headquarters created to investigate the causes of the aircraft crash and to take the necessary steps, Trend reports on July 25 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An official meeting was held by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. The minister gave the corresponding instructions to continue interaction with other state agencies.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are being taken to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

A commission established on the instructions of the defense minister is investigating the causes of the crash.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52
DESFA has opportunity to provide additional services for TAP
Oil&Gas 16:21
Latest
Alternative energy source to be constructed in energy-deficient region of Kazakhstan
Economy 17:30
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 17:13
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases
Business 17:09
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Israel in agrarian sector
Economy 17:07
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52