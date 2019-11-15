Rob Sobhani: World Religious Leaders Summit shows that Azerbaijan is model for religious freedom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Summit of World Religious Leaders shows that Azerbaijan is a model for religious freedom, Rob Sobhani, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings told Trend.

“The fact that Azerbaijan is hosting this Summit of World Religious Leaders shows that Azerbaijan is not only a model for religious freedom, but also a global forum for such events,” he said.

Sobhani pointed out that today Azerbaijan sits on the crossroads of East and West and as such is ideally positioned to host events that bring together people of disparate cultures.

“In addition, this Second Summit of World Religious Leaders once again shows that Baku is ready and able to host major global summits and that it has all the infrastructure in-place to receive guests from all parts of the world. This is due to the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev who has made a clear effort to showcase his country's ability to be part of the global community and contribute to its well-being,” he said.

The fact that Azerbaijan is hosting the Second Summit of World Religious Leaders is not surprising because Azerbaijan is the home of multiculturalism, added Sobhani.

“Religious tolerance is a human right and Azerbaijan is one of those rare countries in the world where the basic human right of practicing one's faith free of any government interference is part of the fabric of the country. The people of Azerbaijan should be proud that their great nation is hosting such a major event,” he said.

The 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders kicked off in Baku Nov.14.

The Summit aims to contribute to the development of inter-religious dialogue, promotion and evolution of such human values as mutual understanding and human solidarity.

The event features discussions on topics as “Azerbaijan’s exemplary role in promoting multiculturalism, tolerance and interreligious solidarity”, “Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade’s contributions to the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational cooperation”, “Religious leaders against terrorism, aggression, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia.

