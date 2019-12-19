New appointments made in Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Major General Namig Poladov and Major General Mubariz Rzayev were appointed to the positions of Chief of the Defense Industry Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and Chief of the Training-Educational Center of the Armed Forces, respectively, upon the decrees of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov introduced the newly appointed servicemen to the military personnel on December 19.

The chief of the General Staff told the military personnel about the tasks assigned by the supreme commander-in-chief to the Azerbaijani Army and gave recommendations in regard to organizing the activities more fruitfully.

