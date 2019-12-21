CEC: Reps of 19 parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

21 December 2019 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Nineteen political parties have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year, Trend reports Dec. 21.

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Dec. 21, the candidates of four more political parties were registered – Party for Democratic Reforms, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party and Modern Musavat Party.

Previously, authorized representatives of 15 political parties, namely, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party and Vahdat Party were registered.

