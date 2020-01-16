Registration of parliamentary candidates completed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

District election commissions completed the process of registration of MP candidates in connection with the Azerbaijani early parliamentary elections at 18:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 16, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 16.

A pre-election campaign of the registered parliamentary candidates will be held from January 17 through February 8.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

