Ruling New Azerbaijan Party refuses from free airtime as part of pre-election campaign

17 January 2020 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party has refused from free airtime allocated by Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) as part of a pre-election campaign in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 17.

The party took such a step to create equal conditions for all candidates.

In accordance with the Electoral Code, political parties and blocs the representatives of which have been registered in 60 constituencies are provided with free airtime to conduct pre-election campaign on Public Television and Radio, including the opportunity to conduct free pre-election campaign in periodicals funded by the state.

Some 123 candidates from the ruling party were registered in the upcoming elections.

