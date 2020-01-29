Meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Geneva

29 January 2020 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has started in Geneva, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti, Andrew Schofer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk are participating in the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

story will be updated

