Russian expert: OSCE ODIHR, PACE reaffirm Old World’s deep envy of Azerbaijan’s global image

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan should have get used long ago to the fact that if any country living by its own rules and without other people’s moralizing is developing, it will be criticized by the so-called Old World in any case, well-known Russian expert and TV presenter Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend.

Mikhailov was commenting on the negative statements of international observers from the OSCE ODIHR and PACE regarding the outcome of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Mikhailov noted that such statements by representatives of European structures are nothing more than an attempt to undermine Azerbaijan’s growing authority in the region and the world.

“Just recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the Council of Europe for its bias against Azerbaijan,” the expert added. “It is clear that unjustified criticism of the parliamentary elections is intended to discredit and cast doubt on the ongoing changes in the country.”

“In my opinion, rigid European political activity and figures in no way reflect in their opinions the truth about what is really happening in Azerbaijan,” said Mikhailov. “They are silent about how the country is developing, about deep economic reforms and transformations, thanks to which Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward.”

“On the contrary, the deep envy of the Old World felt in these reviews and remarks is related to the fact that everything is only getting worse in Europe, and countries from which it is necessary to take an example appear on the world stage,” the expert added. “In Europe itself, almost everywhere, it is absolutely impossible to carry out similar reform steps, as in Azerbaijan, I mean the reshuffle within the the government and massive change of the parliament.”

“The head of the Azerbaijani state was able to convey to the people that all his actions are aimed at prosperity and the people believe him,” noted Mikhailov. “Europe is not the whole world, and this must be recognized. Accordingly, it is possible simply not to pay attention to the attacks of European politicians. I believe they should figure out the situation in their countries, and mind their own business.”

The Russian expert drew attention to the fact that there is a very strong Armenian lobby in France and other European countries, which insistently prevents both Turkey and its brotherly country Azerbaijan from integrating into various European projects and structures.

“However, this lobby, due to its limited political thinking, no matter how hard it tries, is unable to stop the development of countries that it hates,” the Russian analyst added.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections amounted to 47.81 percent (2,247,092 voters) out of 5,329,461 voters.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.