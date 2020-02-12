Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian MFA regarding “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Head of the Press Service Department of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva responded to question of the media on the statement of the Armenian MFA on the European Court of Human Rights ruling on “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The ruling of the European Court of Human Rights on “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case of 30 January 2020 is not a final decision and the Azerbaijani side has the right to bring the case to the Grand Chamber within 3 months. Currently, this issue is being examined by our side," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"Let me stress that the decision was not taken unanimously and the Azerbaijani judge Latif Huseynov presented special opinion in this regard," Abdullayeva added.

"I would like to remind that the Armenian citizen Manvel Saribekyan was detained on September 11, 2010, with espionage equipment, while a group of Armenian saboteurs were prevented on the north-west direction of the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. On October 5, he committed suicide, and a criminal case was launched at the Baku Military Prosecutor's Office," the head the MFA Press Service said.

"The Armenian policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis living in the territory of present-day Armenia was further aggravated in the late 1980s and forced expulsion reached its culmination by violent deportation of Azerbaijanis from the Gafan region in 1988-89. By military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding 7 districts of Azerbaijan, Armenia perpetrated ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijanis residing in these territories and hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis became internally displaced persons. The cruelty of the armed forces of Armenia targeting civilian population during the aggression and the brutal killing of 613 Azerbaijani civilians only in one night on February 26, 1992 in Khojaly town is firmly condemned by the international community and recognized as genocide," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"As a result of the Armenian aggression, 3889 Azerbaijanis went missing and hundreds of people held in Armenian captivity died as a result of severe torture," she added.

"We remind the Armenian MFA that exactly the ECHR ruling of “Chiragov and others v. Armenia” of 16 June 2015 affirmed the responsibility of Armenia for aggression against Azerbaijan and it was confirmed that the illegal regime in our occupied territories “survives by virtue of the military, political, financial and other support given to it by Armenia," Abdullayeva said.

"The statement of the MFA of Armenia is completely contradictory with the joint statements calling for the preparation of populations of both countries for peace, adopted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia as well, and it reveals the true intentions of the leadership of Armenia," the head the MFA Press Service concluded.