President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kurdamir district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Kurdamir district.
The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park.
Head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority Jeyhun Jafarov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the district.
