President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kurdamir district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Kurdamir district.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park.

Head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority Jeyhun Jafarov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the district.