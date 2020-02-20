Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva views Quirinale Palace in Rome (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

As part of the state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Italy, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed Quirinale Palace in Rome.

Mehriban Aliyeva toured the halls of the Quirinale Palace and familiarized herself with the exhibits showcased there.

Azerbaijan's first lady was informed of the history of the Quirinale Palace, the valuable items kept here, including paintings, frescoes and mosaics.

Located on the highest Quirinale Hill, the palace was built in 1573 by Pope Gregory XIII as a papal summer residence. The architects of the palace are Domenico Fontana and Carlo Maderno.

Official meetings of the head of state are held at the palace’s presidential room which once was a papal residence. The paintings in the palace belong to 17th century. The palace has been home to 30 Popes, 4 kings and 12 presidents.