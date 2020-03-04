President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Aghstafa district for visit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghstafa district for a visit.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Aghstafa.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly renovated Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway (PHOTO)
Turkmen Ministry names contractor to build administrative building of research seismic engineering institute