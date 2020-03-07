President Ilham Aliyev makes remark in connection with place names: These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

Trend:

As part of his visit to Tovuz district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of Azerbaijan State Museum of Ashug Art on March 4.



While familiarizing himself with the museum’s exhibits, President Ilham Aliyev made a remark in connection with place names on a map showing the spread of the ashuq art.



Representative of the Ministry of Culture Azada Huseynova said: These are the places where the ashuq art is widespread in the occupied territories.



President Ilham Aliyev: They are located in Armenia. These territories are historically ancient Azerbaijani lands. Therefore, you should make corrections here. Write them in Azerbaijani the way they are. For example, not “Dilizhan”, but “Dilican”. “Dilican” should be written. Sevan is Goycha Lake. You wrote “Goycha Lake”, but here it says “Sevan”. The real name of the Razdan River is Zangi. You should use only these words and these place names. After all, all these are our ancient lands. “Ekhegnadzor” is a recent name, but the place also has an ancient Azerbaijani name. Therefore, this must be corrected.