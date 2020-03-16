Hotline created in Azerbaijani Embassy in Qatar due to coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
Given the rapid spread in the world of the coronavirus (COVID-19) announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic, a hotline (+974 5028 9222) has been created at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Qatar, a source in the embassy told Trend.
The source noted that the relevant information was posted on the embassy’s official website, and its pages on social networks.
