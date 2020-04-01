First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God bless the people of Azerbaijan and grant each of you good health, happiness and a long life (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

"May Almighty God bless the people of Azerbaijan and grant each of you good health, happiness and a long life!" said Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in a post on her official Instagram page.

The Instagram post says: "Today a flock of cranes was flying in the sky of Absheron! Cranes are a symbol of health, happiness and longevity! May Almighty God bless the people of Azerbaijan and grant each of you good health, happiness and a long life!"