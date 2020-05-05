President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 20m for construction and repair of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
Trend:
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to build and repair educational institutions in the city of Baku and its settlements.
Under the presidential Order, the Baku City Executive Authority is allocated 20 million manats for the construction and repair of educational institutions in Baku and its settlements.
