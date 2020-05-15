SUEZ Group: Azerbaijan copes with negative impact of coronavirus very well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Azerbaijan copes with the negative impact of coronavirus very well, Manager of the French SUEZ Group for Azerbaijan Alain Carbonel said in an interview with the French BFM Business radio.

"We are mainly engaged in research and the implementation of innovative projects in Azerbaijan,” Carbonel said. “Azerbaijan, like other countries, has been also affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But the number of infected people and fatal cases from coronavirus in Azerbaijan is very small compared to other countries thanks to the high level of management in this country, as well as comprehensive preventive measures."

Carbonel stressed that the epidemic had a negative impact on the construction sector, agriculture, the chemical industry, oil and gas sector.

“However, the country copes with this negative impact of coronavirus very well,” the manager said.

Carbonel also highlighted the recent business meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in a webinar format organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the French Entrepreneurs Organization (MEDEF) and the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“During this meeting, Jabbarov spoke about the planned measures to combat the crisis and stressed that none of investment projects in the country will be canceled,” the manager said.

Carbonel added that the Azerbaijani government has prepared an assistance plan that covers such sectors as tourism, construction, agriculture, transport, as well as the companies implementing infrastructure projects.

"Huge financial assistance is rendered to these companies to prevent staff cuts," the manager said.

Carbonel stressed that the Azerbaijani government will need time to ensure diversification of the economy.

"Presently, two sectors are most developed in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector, namely, agriculture and tourism,” the manager said. “Obviously, there is stagnation in tourism sector and this is natural as all countries have closed their borders. We hope that this stagnation will end soon.”