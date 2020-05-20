MFA: Azerbaijani citizens return in accordance with order of registration on special website (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens temporarily staying in Russia and wishing to come back to Azerbaijan return in accordance with the order of registration on the special website rather than due to availability of a ticket, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend on May 20.

“If a person who has been registered to return to Azerbaijan does not have a ticket, it is necessary to buy it,” the spokesperson added.

“If a citizen prefers to return to Azerbaijan by vehicle, it is also possible," Abdullayeva added. “If a citizen prefers to return to Azerbaijan by plane, then it is possible to return via the charter flights. Of course, this process is based on the appeals of citizens registered in the diplomatic missions in the countries.”

“One of the main points is the availability of the places in the quarantine zones, the logistic support and the continuous activity of medical staff in Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson said. “As every citizen who has returned to the country from abroad stays in the quarantine zones, this process is carried out taking into account Azerbaijan's readiness to receive newcomers."

“The charter flights are planned to be organized for Azerbaijani citizens staying in Europe, the CIS countries and other countries to return to Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson said.