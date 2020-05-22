Message on the occasion of Ramadan holidays by Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. B. Vanlalvawna has sent a message on the occasion of Ramadan holidays.

"My colleagues in the Embassy of India in Baku join me in sending our warmest greetings to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on Ramadan holidays.

"This happy occasion provides an opportunity to ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society.

"Eid Mubarak to all our friends in Azerbaijan. May this auspicious occasion bring joy and prosperity to all," reads the message.