FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey - together in joy and sorrow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan and Turkey are together in joy and sorrow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Dim TV, Trend reports on May 25.
Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey is ready to support Azerbaijan in any field.
"We, Turkey and the Turkish people, are always close to Azerbaijan," the Turkish foreign minister added.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Ramadan congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)