3 modular hospitals inaugurated with participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Three modular hospitals have been inaugurated with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The hospitals are built in Bilgah settlement, Baku, as well as Sumgayit city and Saray settlement, Absheron district.

One of the modular hospitals will operate under the United City Hospital No 28 in Bilgah settlement, while the other two under the City Hospital No 1 in Sumgayit city and the hospital in Saray settlement, Absheron district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with health workers.

The opening of modular hospitals to operate under the City Hospital No 1 in Sumgayit city and the hospital in Saray settlement, Absheron district then was held in a video format.

The first modular hospital complex opened on May 7 in Baku.