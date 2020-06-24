Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Shah Abbas and Ughurlu Khan caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of “Shah Abbas” and “Ughurlu Khan” caravanserai complex in Ganja after restoration.
The president and first lady were informed of the conditions created at the complex.
