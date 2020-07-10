Hikmat Hajiyev: Special session of UN General Assembly begins upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
Trend:
Special session of UN General Assembly upon the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has begun, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the announcement at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.
He noted that in total, the UN held 30 special sessions.
