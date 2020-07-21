Assistant to Azerbaijan's President: Armenia engaged in providing weapons to ''black market" (UPDATE)

Details added first version published on 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Armenia, creating illegal companies, is engaged in provision of weapons to the "black market", Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at a press conference on July 21.

The assistant to the president said that there is information that these weapons fall into the hands of terrorists.

“I urge the countries cooperating with Armenia in this area to be attentive,” said Hajiyev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.