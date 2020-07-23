Azerbaijan's Deputy FM warns of Armenia using terrorist organizations in its plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

It is impossible to predict whether the provocative actions of Armenia will continue in the future, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said at the briefing at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports on July 23.

“The Armenians adhere to the new strategy, they thwarted the negotiation process,” the deputy foreign minister added.

Khalafov stressed that the Armenian government is directly responsible for the growing tension.

“Perhaps, they will involve their terrorist organizations in their plans,” the deputy foreign minister said. “In particular, such terrorist organization as ASALA must be mentioned. Therefore, we urge everyone to be vigilant.”

“If we consider the situation which occurred in the recent past, the terrorist acts committed by the Armenian terrorist organizations can be mentioned,” Khalafov said. “They must not be forgotten. Therefore, Azerbaijan and other countries must be cautious."