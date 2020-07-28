Minister: Azerbaijan - active fighter against COVID-19, both inside country and beyond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at a webinar on "Using the Pandemic Effect for Regional Cooperation in Asia", Trend reports on July 28.

Bayramov opened his speech with expressing condolences to the Turkish side in connection with the death of soldiers as a result of a road accident in the Mersin province.

Further, the minister thanked Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu for the invitation, as well as Turkish Anatolian Diplomatic Forum and Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University for hosting the webinar.

He also expressed his confidence that active discussions will be held in connection with the use of the pandemic effect. The minister stressed that the event will be a good opportunity to provide information on the struggle of Azerbaijan against the COVID-19 pandemic from the first days of its occurrence.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a series of unprecedented health challenges and disruptions, addressing of which requires international efforts. Countries under the leadership of the heads of state and government have taken intensified measures to prevent the pandemic spread,” he said.

“Azerbaijan is playing an active role in the fight against the pandemic, both domestically and internationally. Our country has allocated financial aid to the World Health Organization, intended for regional groups in Africa, Latin America and Asia," Bayramov noted.