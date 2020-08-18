President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Uzbek ambassador (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.
