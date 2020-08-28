MFA: Armenia's attempt to make use of situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan doomed to failure (UPDATE)

Politics 28 August 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 16:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

Trend:

The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on August 23, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend on August 28.

As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the provocation was prevented and the group's commander, First Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan of Armenian Armed Forces was detained.

According to the ministry, the detainee admitted that he, together with a group of Armenian military servicemen, intended to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army to inflict damage to the personnel and military infrastructure of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

As the ministry said, the reconnaissance and sabotage actions of the group commanded by Gurgen Alaverdyan during the intensification of intelligence operations of the Armenian armed forces in various areas of the line of contact, including the widespread use of unmanned aerial vehicles, indicate that the military-political leadership of Armenia is conducting another military provocation on the line of contact.

The ministry noted that the actions also should be perceived as intentional aggravation of the military situation.

“The groundless and absurd accusations against Azerbaijan, voiced by Armenia in a state of hysteria and panic, after the uncovering of this malicious plan, is an attempt to divert the attention of the international community and the Armenian society from its unsuccessful policy of military escapade,” the ministry said.

“We categorically reject statements of Armenian side with groundless accusations against Azerbaijan about the violation of international humanitarian law and Armenophobia. Concernig the detained Gurgen Alaverdyan, the Azerbaijani side acted under the requirements of international humanitarian law,” pointed out the ministry.

“In this regard, it is worth recalling that Armenia, which accuses Azerbaijan with claims of violation of international humanitarian law, is a country that for about 30 years has been continuing aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, accompanied by military actions and crimes against humanity, including genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the ministry also noted.

“As a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, 50,000 became disabled, about a million civilians were forcibly expelled from their native lands, 5,364 people disappeared, were taken prisoner, hostage, and were subjected to torture and abuse. The fate of nearly 4,000 of them is still unknown,” reminded the ministry.

“Currently Armenia is holding our compatriots - civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were tortured and illegally deprived of their freedom, as hostages,” the ministry said.

As the ministry stressed, the leadership of Armenia, which in the context of the detention of an officer of the armed forces of this country recalls humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, shouldn’t forget that it has stubbornly opposed Azerbaijan’s initiative to exchange prisoners and hostages on the principle of "all for all", supported by the international community, including the co-chairing countries the OSCE Minsk Group.

“It should be noted that Armenia, putting forward ridiculous claims against Azerbaijan, which does not put fundamental human values ​​and fundamental principles of international humanitarian law into anything, didn’t hesitate to use the bodies of the dead as objects of political and material gain,” the ministry further said.

“Being a country that applied a "pricing table" to the bodies of the dead per their professions or military ranks, has long lost the moral right to speak about humanism, tolerance and universal values,” the ministry stated.

"The accusations against Azerbaijan in the context of humanism and humanitarian law voiced by the current leadership of Armenia, which openly refused to apologize for the grave war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijan and its civilian population by the previous military-political leadership of Armenia, are blatant hypocrisy,” pointed out the ministry.

“Armenia, accusing Azerbaijan of undermining a favorable environment for peace, is making an unsuccessful attempt to avoid responsibility for the military provocation on the state border in the direction of Tovuz [district] on July 12-16 this year,” the ministry added.

“It also unsuccessfully attempts to use the situation that arose after it, through provocative statements by the leadership of this country, increasing tensions on the line of contact and undermining attempts to settle the conflict,” the ministry said.

“The international community understands that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears direct responsibility for the purposeful escalation of the conflict in the direction of Tovuz and that the country's attempt to make use of the situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan is doomed to fail,” the ministry also added.

“The Azerbaijani side once again resolutely rejects the groundless accusations of Armenia against our country regarding violation of humanitarian law and "Armenophobia", calling on the international community to take effective steps to keep Armenia from trying to escalate an already difficult situation in the region," concluded the ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Renaissance Capital: Georgia’s GDP demonstrating decent rate of recovery
Renaissance Capital: Georgia’s GDP demonstrating decent rate of recovery
Investment projects to reactivate enterprises in Uzbek regions
Investment projects to reactivate enterprises in Uzbek regions
Kazakhstan adopts mechanism to use cashless payments for real estate transactions
Kazakhstan adopts mechanism to use cashless payments for real estate transactions
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of driven vehicles in Turkey increases Turkey 18:11
Export of Turkish cars to Georgia drops Turkey 18:00
LPG import from Norway to Turkey surges Oil&Gas 17:58
Volume of LPG import by Turkish companies disclosed Oil&Gas 17:58
Uzbekistan increases production of liquefied gas at Mubarek Gas Processing Plant Oil&Gas 17:34
Turkmenistan, Japan review gasoline production plant construction in Akhal region Oil&Gas 17:33
Demand for Turkish leather goods grows in Georgian markets Turkey 17:16
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover edges up Turkey 17:15
Turkey increases trade turnover with US Turkey 17:09
Renaissance Capital: Georgia’s GDP demonstrating decent rate of recovery Business 17:08
Another auction on placement of mortgage bonds held at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 17:06
Investment projects to reactivate enterprises in Uzbek regions Business 17:04
STAR refinery increases exports of oil products Oil&Gas 16:52
Kazakhstan adopts mechanism to use cashless payments for real estate transactions Business 16:51
Export of Turkish clothing to France drops during COVID-19 Business 16:48
Georgian president congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 16:43
Uzbekistan creates center for automotive inter-industry cooperation Transport 16:42
Norway PM says will not ease COVID-19 restrictions yet Europe 16:42
Iran to transfer Persian Gulf water to Yazd and Kerman provinces Business 16:41
European investors finances Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Uzbekistan 16:39
Georgian capital introduces smart traffic lights Transport 16:38
Turkmenistan’s Balkan Shipbuilding yard reveals number of repaired ships Transport 16:28
Coca-Cola to cut jobs in restructuring US 16:15
Iranian carpet exports suspended Business 16:10
Iran's NISOC announces tender to buy parts for gas turbine Tenders 16:08
MFA: Armenia's attempt to make use of situation over Gurgen Alaverdyan doomed to failure Politics 16:07
Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna pays out dividends for 2019 Business 15:58
Ambassador to Italy: Karabakh conflict must be resolved through restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity Politics 15:56
Tethys Petroleum pursing financing options to help fund dev't plans in Kazakhstan, Georgia Oil&Gas 15:45
Death toll of Mauritius dolphins is now 38 Other News 15:32
Azerbaijan continues to increase imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 15:25
COVID-19 opens new logistics opportunities for Nefis Cosmetics supplies to Turkmenistan Business 15:23
Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna Transport 15:11
Modern transport-prophylaxis center of Pocket Mechanics opened in Georgia Construction 15:11
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan shrinks Business 15:11
Iran's exports to Eurasian Economic Commission increases Business 15:09
EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Angela Merkel Europe 15:07
Uzbekistan developing electronic maps for better crop placement Business 14:54
E-health developing in Uzbekistan Business 14:50
Belgian foundation to invest in Uzbek Jizzakh region's development Business 14:45
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Business 14:38
Uzbek textile products to appear on S.Korean markets Business 14:32
Renovation of Iran`s railway fleets depends on bank support Business 14:30
Expert: Transparency of accounting of business entities - priority in Azerbaijan Economy 14:19
Grape harvesting begins in Georgia Business 14:18
Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance Business 14:12
ADB approves grant to support Kazakhstan in COVID-19 battle Business 14:10
Indonesia reports record new coronavirus cases for second day Other News 13:58
Uzbekgidroenergo to implement International Accounting Standards Oil&Gas 13:56
S.Korean Hwachon to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Business 13:53
El Al to operate next week's Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flight Israel 13:50
Gold in Azerbaijan continues to rise in price Finance 13:45
OSCE talks about partnership ties with Uzbekistan Economy 13:42
Demand for Turkish leather products in Turkmenistan plummets Business 13:40
Georgian Railway to add wagons to Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi route Transport 13:32
Uzbekistan finances contests on innovative development of energy complex Oil&Gas 13:31
Prices for cement dip in Uzbekistan Business 13:30
Single electronic database to unite Turkmen state structures ICT 13:19
Which unprofitable oil fields suspended in Azerbaijan? Oil&Gas 13:13
Value of legal entities' deposits in Kazakhstan surges Finance 13:10
Demand for Turkish ready-made clothing up in Turkmenistan Business 13:10
Witnesses talk on facts of crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's Balligaya (VIDEO) Politics 12:58
Ruslana Lyzhychko appointed as special envoy for sustainable development goals Other News 12:53
Kazakhstan Engineering subsidiaries sign various agreements Business 12:50
Japan's Abe: Health started declining middle of last month Other News 12:39
Hazelnut enterprise opened in Georgian Kakheti Business 12:38
Investigation of criminal case on recent Armenian provocation in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district underway Politics 12:37
Uzbek plant to sell mineral fertilizers under its brand Business 12:36
Exports from Iran's Bilesuvar Moghan customs increase Business 12:35
OSCE: Uzbekistan contributes to creation of new link from Central Asia to Europe Transport 12:20
Georgia announces changes in 'Produce in Georgia' program Business 12:19
Kazakhstan's export to Sweden plummets in 1H2020 Business 12:19
Turkmenistan working to build up partnership in field of ecology Turkmenistan 12:19
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:06
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries Europe 12:05
UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work' Europe 12:05
Turkey sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:57
Latvia ready to provide access to its sea ports to Central Asian countries Transport 11:51
Price for Tashkent State Department Store in Uzbekistan falls tenfold Business 11:50
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases diesel imports Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 28 Uzbekistan 11:48
New transport company to be established in Turkmenistan Transport 11:48
Georgia reports 8 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:47
Turkmenistan to sign new contract with Turkey's Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S Oil&Gas 11:47
Georgia to insure unfinished construction projects in country Construction 11:47
Winter wheat sowing to begin in number of Turkmen regions Business 11:46
Uzbekistan establishes new innovative technopark in Tashkent city ICT 11:46
Turkmenistan to create department for cybersecurity certification Turkmenistan 11:45
Kazakh gas producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 11:45
SOCAR delivers LNG to Pakistan Oil&Gas 11:41
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue sliding Finance 11:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 28 Finance 11:37
Japan automakers post 12% slide in July global vehicle sales Other News 11:24
Azerbaijan remains as top gas exporter to Turkey Oil&Gas 11:18
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 28th anniversary of Balligaya massacre Politics 11:15
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Romania disclosed Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Portugal disclosed Oil&Gas 10:58
Austria reduces crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijan's life insurance market increases Finance 10:35
Turkey starting to test coronavirus vaccine Turkey 10:33
All news