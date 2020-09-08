Azerbaijan's FM discusses co-op with Turkic Council secretary general (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation headed by the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), Baghdad Amreyev, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's activities within the Turkic Council, the growth in the number of member countries of the organization, the successful holding of the last summit of the council in Baku, and the results achieved, as well as Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Turkic Council.

The cooperation of the Turkic Council with international and regional organizations and its status in the international arena were discussed at the meeting.

Emphasizing the principled position of the Turkic Council, based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular the resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as decisions of other international organizations, in connection with the occupation policy of Armenia, which is the main threat to the security of Azerbaijan, the minister expressed his gratitude to the secretary-general in this regard.

Amreyev highly appreciated the participation and role of Azerbaijan in the Turkic Council.

Noting that the last summit in Baku became a qualitatively new stage in the organization's activities, the secretary-general said that steps are currently being taken towards closer cooperation and integration on a wide range of issues within the organization.

Speaking with satisfaction about the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Turkic Council, organized by the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, the summit in the format of a video conference and dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Amreyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to successfully chair the organization.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the agenda for cooperation within the Turkish Council in a wide range of areas, including the organization of the next summit, as well as ways of further development of the organization.