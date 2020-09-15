Azerbaijani president: We must, as far as possible, meet domestic demand with local products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

We must, as far as possible, meet the domestic demand with local products, and the city of Sumgayit, in particular, the Chemical Industry Park, plays an important role in this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said when attending the inauguration ceremony of a Vocational Education Center under the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park Limited Liability Company, Trend reports.

“Having done this work in recent years, we have achieved this to a large extent. The main task now is to find out where we have the biggest dependence on imports, and if substitution is possible and there are raw materials for this or a feasibility study allows that, then it is imperative to pay attention to these sectors. Companies showing such an initiative should be granted resident status and the state should provide them with assistance, provide low-interest loans so that we can reduce our dependence on imports as much as possible. After all, any country strives for this, in particular, a country with a growing population – Azerbaijan should definitely strive for this,” the head of state said.