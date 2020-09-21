Azerbaijani serviceman dies martyr from another Armenian provocation

Politics 21 September 2020 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani serviceman dies martyr from another Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

The situation on the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, in the direction of the state border with Armenia, is increasingly aggravated by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

On September 21, at 09:20 (GMT +4), as a result of another military provocation of Armenia in the Tovuz direction on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Junior Sergeant Elshan Mammadov was killed.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s North Khorasan Province revealed
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s North Khorasan Province revealed
Several projects to be implemented Iran's Hamadan Province
Several projects to be implemented Iran's Hamadan Province
Iran discloses volume of essential products available in ports
Iran discloses volume of essential products available in ports
Loading Bars
Latest
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 12:05
Copper ores, concentrates top export items of Georgia Business 12:05
Azerbaijani president on Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations: I have negative assessment of the current state of negotiations and I think Azerbaijani people fully agree with me Politics 12:05
Azerbaijani president: Oil not an end in itself for us, it is mean for creating better life, better conditions Politics 12:00
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s North Khorasan Province revealed Business 11:59
France's import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 11:56
Azerbaijani president: In last years of Soviet Union, great injustices were committed against Azerbaijan Politics 11:54
Abu Dhabi to invest in infrastructure modernization of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Business 11:53
Czech Republic daily count of coronavirus cases drops to 985 Europe 11:52
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is in forefront of all rankings Politics 11:51
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey revealed Turkey 11:49
External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 11:47
Turkmenistan's GDP expected to grow by end of this year Finance 11:47
Azerbaijani serviceman dies martyr from another Armenian provocation Politics 11:47
Several projects to be implemented Iran's Hamadan Province Oil&Gas 11:46
Pashinyan does everything to disrupt negotiation process - Azerbaijani MP Politics 11:46
Kazakh gold extracting venture to buy petrol via tender Tenders 11:42
Turkmenistan developing national maritime strategy Turkmenistan 11:41
Azerbaijani MFA: Irresponsible, provocative actions of Armenia exacerbate situation in region Politics 11:11
Iran discloses volume of essential products available in ports Business 11:08
Georgia reports 192 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:02
Azerbaijan inks agreement to bring vaccine against COVID-19 Society 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 10:52
Russia’s Astrakhan interested in Turkmen textiles, cotton fiber and polypropylene Business 10:52
SOCAR: Number of drilling operations down due to shut-down of some onshore fields Oil&Gas 10:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 10:39
Iran's NIDC declares number of drilling rigs in use Oil&Gas 10:33
SOCAR highlights activity in ensuring environmental security Oil&Gas 10:24
Turkmenistan hopes construction of TAPI gas pipeline in Pakistan to be started soon Oil&Gas 10:21
Russia, Uzbekistan buy polyethylene in Turkmenistan Business 10:20
Iranian currency rates for September 21 Finance 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 21 Finance 10:18
Azerbaijani Economy Minister, German Ambassador discuss bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Business 10:17
Azerbaijan's import of electrical goods from Turkey increase Business 10:14
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia not interested in peaceful solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 10:14
Licensing to launch enterprises in Iran expand Finance 10:10
Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenia's current leadership unaware of responsibility Politics 10:08
IGB to boost liquidity on Bulgarian Gas Hub Balkan Oil&Gas 10:07
Georgia's MP: Azerbaijani energy resources play major role in global market Economy 10:07
CBI foreign currency reserves a priority Finance 10:05
ElectroGas Malta talks on price for LNG bought from SOCAR Trading Oil&Gas 09:59
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 21 Uzbekistan 09:51
France's Iliad bids for Polish mobile phone operator Play Europe 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
Iran`s 2 major carmakers to sell 25,000 vehicles a month Business 09:37
Iranian butter producers can meet the demand Business 09:35
Domestic mobile phone production in Iran needs support Business 09:32
Iran produces several imported auto parts domestically Business 09:21
Iran's FM and President to make speech at the UN Politics 09:18
Iran Minister of Defense inaugurates large battery production complex Business 09:17
Mazandaran Gas Company announces tender to buy upgrade package Tenders 09:11
Iran to pre-order coronavirus vaccine from an Indian company Society 09:09
Contracts to be signed to increase oil extraсtion in Iran Oil&Gas 09:03
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Uzbekistan down Business 09:02
New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland Other News 08:48
At least 8 killed as building collapsed in India western state, more feared trapped Other News 08:23
USAID aims to improve agriculture, tourism sectors in Azerbaijan Business 07:54
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 45 Kazakhstan 07:28
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:11
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:43
Third wave of COVID-19 begins in Tehran Society 06:01
France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 05:19
Magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 04:39
Israel reports 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths Israel 04:00
Suspect detained for allegedly sending ricin-tainted letter to White House US 03:21
Four killed in small plane crash in U.S. Texas US 02:39
Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 99,434 in total Arab World 02:00
Biden blasts Trump's plan to push Supreme Court nominee ahead of election US 01:15
Australia heads for lowest virus count in three months Other News 00:33
Iran exploring for new oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 20 September 23:58
5.1-magnitude quake jolts central Turkey Turkey 20 September 23:41
Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister Europe 20 September 23:24
U.S. sets record with over 1 million coronavirus tests in a day US 20 September 22:53
Turkey records 1,516 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 September 22:30
Iran's North-West Railways boosts its revenues Transport 20 September 22:22
Loans to be issued to enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 20 September 22:21
11 Georgian interior ministry employees test positive for coronavirus Georgia 20 September 22:21
Weekly review of major events in transport sector of Azerbaijan Transport 20 September 22:19
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks revealed Finance 20 September 22:14
Kazakhstan considering possibility of creating several new digital products ICT 20 September 22:14
Weekly review of developments in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20 September 22:13
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 1.4 mln as death toll hits 33,818 Other News 20 September 21:39
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says Europe 20 September 21:13
22 Thai provinces hard-hit by flash floods due to tropical storm Noul Other News 20 September 20:54
Production of Iran's Esfahan Steel Company announced Business 20 September 20:24
Iran's oil exports process improved Oil&Gas 20 September 20:21
Azerbaijan's state service lists criterias for tender transparency Economy 20 September 20:21
Uzbekistan's cement import from Turkey more than halves Business 20 September 20:20
Azerbaijan's Agroleasing OJSC opens tender to purchase IT equipment Tenders 20 September 20:20
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations Nuclear Program 20 September 20:19
Kazakh industrial enterprises switching to best available technologies Business 20 September 20:17
Japan's new prime minister Suga, Trump hold first talks by phone Other News 20 September 19:58
Eurasia Review publishes article on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Politics 20 September 19:11
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 20 September 19:05
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Oil Workers Day (PHOTO) Politics 20 September 19:04
Export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus increases sixfold Business 20 September 18:28
National Iranian Steel Company reveals its production Business 20 September 18:18
International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi opens tender for repair of equipment Tenders 20 September 18:18
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 20 September 18:17
All news