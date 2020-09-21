Azerbaijani serviceman dies martyr from another Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

The situation on the line of contact between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, in the direction of the state border with Armenia, is increasingly aggravated by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

On September 21, at 09:20 (GMT +4), as a result of another military provocation of Armenia in the Tovuz direction on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Junior Sergeant Elshan Mammadov was killed.