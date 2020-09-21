President Ilham Aliyev: Today, right to vote in Armenia belongs to Soros

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Today, the right to vote in Armenia belongs to Soros, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Ictimai Television, and Real Television following a groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant, Trend reports.

“It doesn’t befit anyone to scratch someone else’s back. Independence in Armenia is formal in nature. What kind of an independent country is it if it cannot make decisions on its own? What kind of an independent country is it if it is ruled by Soros? Pashinyan is a product of the Soros regime. Today, the right to vote in Armenia belongs to Soros. Look at the biographies of members of Pashinyan's ruling team. All of them come from Soros, Transparency, or another human rights organization. They turn a blind eye to the despotic actions that have taken place in Armenia,” the Azerbaijani president said.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled that one of the journalists in Armenia went on a hunger strike and died in prison, but no organization ever raised this issue.

“At present, two former presidents have been brought to justice in Armenia, a criminal case has been initiated – two former presidents and solely because of their political activities. Everyone knows this, but they are turning a blind eye to that. The leader of the main opposition party is deprived of parliamentary immunity, but no-one reacts to this. Why is the Council of Europe tight-lipped? Why are the rapporteurs on Armenia silent? Why are Freedom House, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International silent? Because of Soros! Soros is the head of Armenia, Soros is the sponsor of these “human rights organizations”. They have one sponsor,” the head of state said.