Azerbaijan's MFA comments on provocative activities of Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

The chain of provocations committed by Armenia in word and deed under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan caused serious damage to the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and greatly increased the tension in the region, Trend reports citing the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The inflammatory statements, accompanied by aggressive military actions, military, and other provocations, indicate that Armenia is preparing for new aggression against Azerbaijan, said the MFA's statement.

"Having dispelled all possible expectations of the international community, the Armenian leadership decided to choose the policy of annexing its predecessors from the day of its coming to power. Armenia, having publicly stated that it abandons the logic and concepts of the negotiation process, which has been going on for many years under the leadership of the OSCE Minsk Group, and envisaging a phased withdrawal of its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, dealt a blow to it. As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated in his interview on September 19, "their [Armenia's] absurd statements, provocative steps make the negotiations meaningless"," said the ministry.

On the contrary, under Pashinyan's leadership, Armenia adopted a military doctrine and a national security strategy that envisages the concept of a "new war for new territories" and defines the goals of this country in the negotiation process as preserving the results of the war, the statement noted.

The current leadership of Armenia, by the intensification and expansion of illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the illegal resettlement of ethnic Armenians from the Middle East, once again unequivocally proves that it is pursuing a policy of annexation, abusing for this purpose the negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, stressed the MFA's statement.