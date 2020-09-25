Deputy FM: Rejecting proposals to resolve conflict, Armenian leadership makes negotiations meaningless

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Armenian leadership’s demonstrative rejection of proposals put forward to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict makes the negotiations meaningless, the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Araz Azimov said.

Azimov made the statement during a video meeting of the foreign ministers of member states to the Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held on Sept.24, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.