Azerbaijani parliament discussing introduction of martial law (UPDATE)

Politics 27 September 2020 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament is discussing the introduction of martial law, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

A special plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Azerbaijani parliament is being held.

While opening the meeting, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova stressed that one issue was included in the agenda.

The issue of declaring martial law in the country in accordance with the Azerbaijani president’s decree following paragraphs 29 and 109 of the Azerbaijani Constitution is being discussed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising
Iran expands volume of gas reserves
Iran expands volume of gas reserves
Loading Bars
Latest
PM Pashinyan urges Armenians to flee from Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:36
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 18:20
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani military command proposes Armenian garrison in Agdere to surrender Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
EEAS High Representative: Return to negotiations of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement needed urgently Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Azerbaijani parliament make decision to introduce martial law Politics 17:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 17:43
UN High Commissioner for Refugees: Crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan heed calls for de-escalation, calm Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:43
Azerbaijani president: Armenia will be held accountable for this crime Politics 17:37
NATO deeply concerned by large-scale military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
ICRC calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to take all measures necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure respected, protected Politics 17:28
Iran expands volume of gas reserves Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijani defense minister: Armenian armed forces retreating suffering big losses Politics 17:08
Ukrainian MFA deeply concerned with escalation of conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:52
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on Armenia’s recent attack (VIDEO) Politics 16:52
MFA: Georgia express readiness to contribute to de-escalation of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:40
Azerbaijani president: I have said several times, including from UN platform recently, that Armenia preparing for new war, and Armenia must and will be stopped Politics 16:40
Israel-Azerbaijan International Association urges Armenia to stop occupation policy Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will never negotiate with puppet junta regime Politics 16:39
Azerbaijani president: Ours is the cause of justice, we will win Politics 16:32
Azerbaijani president: Armenia received their punishment this time again and will continue to receive it Politics 16:24
France reiterates its commitment to reaching negotiated and lasting settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:15
Turkish president phones Azerbaijani president Politics 16:07
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calls for return to ceasefire around Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:06
German Federal Foreign Office appeals to end hostilities within Nagorno Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:05
President Erdogan: Turkey with all its capacities close to Azerbaijan Politics 16:05
Assistant to president: Security Council holds meeting chaired by Azerbaijani supreme commander Politics 15:54
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 27 Society 15:51
Azerbaijani parliament to hold meeting Politics 15:41
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared video footage from battlefield Politics 15:40
Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation Politics 15:32
Kazakhstan's MFA calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to abandon use of force, start negotiations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately stop hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:20
Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people united around supreme commander Politics 15:10
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians distributing old videos Politics 15:04
President of European Council appeals for military action to stop within Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 14:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: 9 wounded civilians hospitalized Politics 14:55
Azerbaijani BestComp Group wins CISCO Corporation's tier-one partnership ICT 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:42
Georgia president: Very concerned with resumption of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:31
Turkish Parliament Speaker: Armenia - terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan Turkey 14:29
Turkish ambassador: Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan Politics 14:29
Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army Politics 14:29
Zakharova: Russian FM intensively conducting talks on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region Russia 14:28
OSCE MG co-chairs appeal to cease hostilities within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:22
Azerbaijan's MFA: Full responsibility for current situation falls on Armenia Politics 14:20
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani armed forces liberate number of occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:12
Azerbaijani president chairs meeting of Security Council (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Defense Consultant: Any activities conducted in Nagorno Karabakh by Armenia - illegal Politics 14:02
CSTO makes statement regarding aggravation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not hide it Politics 13:57
Armenia confirms casualties suffered from its military attack on Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:54
Iranian Offshore Oil Company boosts extraction Oil&Gas 13:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani army currently inflicting blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 13:43
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of US, Russia, France due to Armenian provocation Politics 13:31
Ombudsman makes statement on Armenia's gross violation of ceasefire with Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Net profit of Azerbaijani banks slightly drops Finance 13:24
Port facilities launched in Iran's Hormozgan Province Business 13:24
Azerbaijan's import of cars from Turkey down Transport 13:19
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 13:18
Cargo shipment data from Italy via Turkey's port disclosed Transport 13:18
Azerbaijan discloses names of civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attack Politics 13:18
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side suffering numerous losses Politics 13:10
Lithuanian, Latvian FMs concerned over Armenia's large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan Politics 12:58
Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan Politics 12:56
President Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not conceal that Politics 12:45
Azerbaijani president: We have no military targets in Armenia Politics 12:39
Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement about hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:37
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 12:35
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation continues successfully Politics 12:20
Value of goods sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange increases Business 12:15
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan drops Transport 12:14
President Ilham Aliyev appeals to Azerbaijani people (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:13
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan Turkey 12:11
Turkish presidential administration: Armenia responsible for destabilizing situation in region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:07
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability Politics 12:01
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to population of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:34
Defense ministry: Azerbaijan denies Armenia’s information about shooting down of 3 tanks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:30
S. Korea reports 95 more COVID-19 cases, 23,611 in total Other News 11:04
Arab analyst: OIC should have clear position in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Peru's COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000 Other News 10:06
Number of trucks passes via Iran's Bazargan checkpoint revealed Business 10:02
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards Georgia 09:55
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s Troops launches counter-offensive operation along entire front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia Politics 09:20
Defense Ministry: Firing points and combat activities of armed forces of Armenia suppressed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:56
Iran's cotton production to increase Business 08:29
Iranian diplomat, UN envoy stress political talks to solve Syrian crisis Iran 08:26
COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:18
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone Politics 07:55
22 illegal immigrants rescued, 3 bodies recovered off Libyan coast World 07:07
China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October Other News 06:05
13 militants killed in clashes with army in northern Lebanon World 04:50
Trump nominates conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for U.S. Supreme Court US 03:53
Explosion kills 7 in Syria's Hasakah Arab World 03:01
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 18 Russia 02:13
Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021: minister Arab World 01:36
Plant of Iran's South Kaveh Steel Company launched Business 26 September 23:58
Azerbaijan's cotton company to purchase tires via tender Tenders 26 September 23:33
All news