Azerbaijan introduces martial law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on introduction of a martial law, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that taking into consideration the Armenian provocation, Azerbaijan is introducing martial law starting 00:00 (GMT+4) on Sept. 28, 2020.

He said that from 21:00 to 06:00 (GMT +4) a curfew will be introduced in the cities of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan, as well as in Absheron, Jabrail, Fizuli, Beylagan, Agdam, Terter, Gokgol, Dashkesan, Tovskom, Guzadabey, Shamkir, Gazakh and Agstafa regions.