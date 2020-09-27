Defense ministry: Azerbaijani armed forces destroy lot of manpower and military equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

As a result of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani armed forces to suppress Armenia’s provocation, a lot of manpower and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces is being destroyed, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on Sept. 27.

“The Armenian armed forces are fleeing and leaving the military equipment behind,” Eyvazov said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.