Azerbaijani president: Not appropriate to accuse a country without providing any evidence

It’s not appropriate to accuse a country without providing any evidence and proof, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Al Arabiya TV channel, Trend reports.

“I had received two phone calls from French president during this last ten days, or last week and I told him that give us evidence. There is not a single evidence of the so-called Syrian fighters on our territory. I asked him when he called me on 27 September, and since that time I don’t have any evidence. If they have this evidence why they didn’t provide it to us?. Then, when he called me couple of days ago, he raised this issue again. He said that they have intelligence information. I said share it with us. It’s not appropriate to accuse a country without providing any evidence and proof," he said.

"Today I don’t have any single evidence from France about this unacceptable accusation. There is no foreign fighters on Azerbaijani soil and I told French president that our army is almost 100,000 people. What we do now on the battle field is shown online, everybody can see how our modern drones destroy Armenian tanks and anti-air systems. Our army is liberating one village after another. Our flag is being raised on the territories which had been under occupation for so many years. So these accusations are absolutely groundless,” the head of state said.