Operational and military superiority of entire front on side of Azerbaijani army - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

The information shared by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the alleged losses of the Azerbaijani army of more than 200 people is false, unfounded and yet another disinformation, said head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service Colonel Vagif Dyargahli, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Dyargakhli noted that the Armenian army is forced to retreat, suffering heavy losses in manpower and military equipment.

"Our occupied lands are being liberated. This is an indisputable fact.

At present, our operational and military superiority remains on the entire front, including in the Dzhabrail-Fizuli direction. The only way to save the Armenian army from catastrophe is to immediately leave our occupied territories", said colonel.