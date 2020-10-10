Azerbaijan presents parts of Armenia's ballistic missile shot down during bombing Mingachevir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

Pictures of a ballistic missile, released from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijani Mingachevir, were unveiled, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Yesterday, it was reported that the ballistic missile, released from the 9K72 "Elbrus" complex on the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir, was discovered and destroyed by the air defense systems of Azerbaijan.

Trend presents pictures of the fragments of the missile: