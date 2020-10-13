ArmeniArmenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Agshin Karimov - Trend:

The Armenian armed forces once again subjected Gazakhlar village of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district to the missile fire, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

The Armenian side is again using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. The missiles fell near Gazakhlar village.

Some 42 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 206 wounded as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now.

Some 241 civilian facilities, 1,479 houses, and 66 apartment buildings were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.