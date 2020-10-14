In case of attacks from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan reserves right to neutralize legitimate military targets (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 12:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

In case of attacks from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan reserves the right to neutralize the legitimate military targets, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“During the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces continue artillery and missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “The missile attacks on Azerbaijan are made from Armenia’s territory.”

"Armenia is trying to expand the geography of the conflict and involve third parties in it,” Hajiyev added. “Azerbaijan does not have any military targets in Armenia’s territory. SCUD ballistic missile was also fired at Azerbaijan’s Ganja city from Armenia’s territory on October 11.”

“The use of a SCUD-type missile with great destructive power against civilians outside the combat zone is the first case in the OSCE area, and in general, one of the rare cases which are observed during the latest military conflicts in the world," assistant to the Azerbaijani president added.