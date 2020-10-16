Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The level of interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan can serve as an example to any neighbors, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Director General of “Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency” media holding Dmitry Kiselev for Russian RIA Novosti agency, Trend reports.

“Today Russia and Azerbaijan call each other strategic partners. The level of interaction between our countries can serve as an example to any neighbors. And I am sure that after the military phase of the conflict ends and we move on to a political settlement – and we are ready to do this even tomorrow if the Armenian side abandons its attempts to forcefully return what it has lost and what does not belong to it – I am sure that Russia will continue to play a leading role in stabilizing our region. Therefore, I would like to convey my greetings and best wishes to all the Russians through your channel. Last year, one million Russians visited Azerbaijan. Hopefully, after the pandemic, this dynamic will be restored. We are always glad to see our guests from Russia. They also know that when they come to Azerbaijan, they feel at home,” the head of state said.