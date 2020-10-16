Listening to U.S. officials talking about "Artsakh" - embarrassing, says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation

Politics 16 October 2020 20:58 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Listening to members of congress and other elected U.S. officials talking about socal so-called "Artsakh" is embarrassing, Director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies at The Heritage Foundation Luke Coffey wrote, Trend reports with reference to Coffey’s Twitter.

"There is literally no country in the world called "Republic of Artsakh". It is a fiction. An imagination. A fantasy. Fake. It is not found on any official map. Frankly, listening to members of congress and other elected U.S. officials talking about "Artsakh" is embarrassing," he wrote.

