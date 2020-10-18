Azerbaijan continues to hope that int’l community won't remain indifferent to Armenian terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter to Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Viacheslav Volodin, Trend reports with reference to the PR and Press Department of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In her letter, Gafarova informed that on October 16, 2020, member of the State Duma, member of the Committee for the Development of Civil Society, Issues of Public and Religious Associations of the State Duma, member of the United Russia faction Vitaly Milonov, bypassing the official authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made an illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Milonov met with head of the separatist regime A.Harutyunyan, making a number of provocative statements,” the letter said.

“The demonstrative support of the separatist regime, the head of which is directly responsible for the launching of missile and bomb attacks on the civilians of the Azerbaijani cities and districts, resulting in the death of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, grossly violating the provisions of international humanitarian law, qualified as military crimes, causes our deepest regret and condemnation,” the letter said.

“Such behavior of the member of the highest legislative and representative body of Russia does not correspond to the spirit of strategic partnership relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, runs counter to the high level of inter-parliamentary ties that have been developed between the Azerbaijani parliament and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia,” the letter said.

“Any person's visit to Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan without the appropriate permission of the official authorities is the serious violation of the country's legislation and entails a complete ban on entry into the Azerbaijani territory,” the letter said.

“When the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the international law, is fighting for the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Milonov’s illegal actions are absolutely unacceptable given the role that the Russian Federation plays in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the letter said.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament also drew attention to the urgent need to take appropriate measures to prevent further such incidents.

Gafarova regretted that the Armenian Armed Forces, hiding behind the humanitarian ceasefire recently achieved in Moscow with the mediation of Russia, continue to carry out the practice of terror and war crimes.

“On the night of October 17, residential areas of Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Mingachevir cities were again subjected to the missile fire,” the letter said. “There are dozens of casualties among civilians.”

In her letter, Gafarova expressed hope that the international community will not remain indifferent to terror against the Azerbaijani people and will give the proper assessment of the ongoing actions of the aggressor country.