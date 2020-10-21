Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office warns foreign citizens (VIDEO)

Politics 21 October 2020 13:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office warns foreign citizens (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office revealed during an investigation that members of various terrorist organizations, including foreign citizens, without documents required to cross the state border, have recently illegally arrived through the Armenian territory to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Oct. 21 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

“The members of various terrorist organizations created illegal armed formations and are used as mercenaries in war against Azerbaijan,” the message said.

"To prevent such illegal actions, videos in French, Spanish, German, Russian, English and Arabic were created for the foreign citizens,” the message said.

“Foreign citizens are required not to participate as mercenaries in hostilities against Azerbaijan, as well as in an aggre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sc19h__BtoA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2ACCG_T1t4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqhEDUivBAc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk_lYwyXrIw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6P3Zuohsac

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-kHDMFw33A

ssive war aimed at occupying the Azerbaijani territories,” the message said.

Tags:
