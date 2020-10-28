Azerbaijan fighting alone on battlefield, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells Omani WisalFM radio (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
Trend News Agency continuously informs the world community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.
During a speech on the Omani WisalFM radio, Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu said that Azerbaijan is fighting alone on the battlefield.
Hafizoglu noted that the main goal of Azerbaijan is to liberate its lands from occupation and no one can interfere with this goal.
